Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Magee, MS

Where's the cheapest gas in Magee?

Posted by 
Magee Updates
Magee Updates
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kK3V4_0ag2Gas800

(MAGEE, MS) According to Magee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.69 at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Magee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA

1623 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.57
$2.87
$3.17
$2.70

Chevron

303 Pinola Dr, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.89

CEFCO

1563 Simpson Hwy, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.73

FastTrac

1240 Us-49, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--

Chevron

861 Us-49, Magee
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Magee Updates

Magee Updates

Magee, MS
20
Followers
52
Post
777
Views
ABOUT

With Magee Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Traffic
City
Magee, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Murphy Usa#Love S Travel Stop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy