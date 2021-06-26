Where's the cheapest gas in Magee?
(MAGEE, MS) According to Magee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.69 at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Magee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.63 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.57
$2.87
$3.17
$2.70
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$2.73
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.61
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.