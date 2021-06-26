Where's the cheapest gas in Magee?

(MAGEE, MS) According to Magee gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 1623 Simpson Hwy. Regular there was listed at $2.57 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.69 at Love's Travel Stop at 1790 Simpson Hwy 49, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Magee area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.63 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Murphy USA 1623 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.87 $ 3.17 $ 2.70

Chevron 303 Pinola Dr, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

CEFCO 1563 Simpson Hwy, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ 2.73

FastTrac 1240 Us-49, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 861 Us-49, Magee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.61 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.