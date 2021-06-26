Save up to $0.07 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Hailey

(HAILEY, ID) According to Hailey gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Chevron at 203 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.32 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 209 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.36 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 203 S Main St, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ 3.35 $ -- $ --

Chevron 516 N Main St, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.44

Phillips 66 869 S Main St, Bellevue

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.