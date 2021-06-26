Here’s the cheapest gas in Stuttgart Saturday

(STUTTGART, AR) According to Stuttgart gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Dodge's Store at 209 W 22Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1010 E 22Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Dodge's Store 209 W 22Nd St , Stuttgart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.77 $ 2.96 $ 3.33 $ -- card card $ 2.69 $ 3.08 $ 3.35 $ --

E-Z Mart 501 S Buerkle St, Stuttgart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.