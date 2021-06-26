Cancel
Stuttgart, AR

Here’s the cheapest gas in Stuttgart Saturday

Stuttgart Dispatch
Stuttgart Dispatch
 14 days ago
(STUTTGART, AR) According to Stuttgart gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon on gas.

Dodge's Store at 209 W 22Nd St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Cenex at 1010 E 22Nd St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.79.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Dodge's Store

209 W 22Nd St , Stuttgart
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.77
$2.96
$3.33
$--
card
card$2.69
$3.08
$3.35
$--

E-Z Mart

501 S Buerkle St, Stuttgart
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$--
$--
$--

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Stuttgart Dispatch

Stuttgart Dispatch

Stuttgart, AR
With Stuttgart Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

