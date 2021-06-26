Gas savings: The cheapest station in Romeo

(ROMEO, MI) Gas prices vary across in the Romeo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Sunoco at 16567 32 Mile Rd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.15 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Sunoco at 16567 32 Mile Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.25.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.20 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sunoco 16567 32 Mile Rd, Macomb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 16500 32 Mile Rd, Macomb

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 136 S Main St, Romeo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ --

Kroger 64660 Van Dyke Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 20 Rochester Rd N, Leonard

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Meijer 8501 26 Mile Rd, Washington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.