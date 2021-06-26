Save up to $0.20 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Shallotte

(SHALLOTTE, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Shallotte area offering savings of $0.20 per gallon.

BP at 4585 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.65 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Marathon at 118 Causeway Dr , where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Shallotte area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.74 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 4585 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.01

Murphy Express 4557 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.01

Circle K 4523 Main St, Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 3.06 $ 3.42 $ 3.01

Sunoco 116 Holden Beach Rd , Shallotte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.67 $ -- $ -- $ 3.07

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.