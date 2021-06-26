Here’s the cheapest gas in Camden Saturday

(CAMDEN, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Camden area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 2102 Us-641 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Eagle at 119 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Camden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2102 Us-641 N, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ --

Casey's 144 Hwy 641 N, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.76 $ 3.21 $ 3.31 $ 3.09

Shell 101 Us-641 North, Camden

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.76 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.