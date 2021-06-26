Here’s the cheapest gas in Camden Saturday
(CAMDEN, TN) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Camden area offering savings of $0.05 per gallon.
Murphy USA at 2102 Us-641 N was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Eagle at 119 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Camden area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.74
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$3.21
$3.31
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.76
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.