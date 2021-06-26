This is the cheapest gas in West Branch right now

(WEST BRANCH, MI) Gas prices vary across in the West Branch area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.13 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 2762 Cook Rd. Regular there was listed at $3.06 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Shell at 2980 Cook Rd, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater West Branch area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.12 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 2762 Cook Rd, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.19

Mobil 411 W Houghton Ave, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ 3.38 $ 3.78 $ --

Shell 600 W Houghton Ave, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2445 W Mi-55, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.74 $ 3.19

Marathon 2338 S Mi-76, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2015 S Mi-33, West Branch

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.