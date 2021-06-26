Gas savings: The cheapest station in Richland Center
(RICHLAND CENTER, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Richland Center, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.
Kwik Trip at 172 S Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.94 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Kwik Trip at 172 S Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.94.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.74
$3.14
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.94
$--
$3.64
$3.14
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.