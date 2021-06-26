Muskegon Heights gas price comparison: Cheapest gas in the area

(MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Muskegon Heights area offering savings of $0.31 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Wesco at 1675 E Apple Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.88 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.19 at Marathon at 2806 S Getty St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.02.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Wesco 1675 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.17

Wesco 1819 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.88 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.17 card card $ 2.90 $ 3.20 $ 3.50 $ 3.17

Wesco 3743 E Apple Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.88 $ -- $ -- $ 3.16

Laketon Mart 2110 Evanston Ave, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.93 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2177 S Mill Iron Rd, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.09

Sam's Club 1707 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ 3.25 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.