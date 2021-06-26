Gas savings: The cheapest station in Monroeville

(MONROEVILLE, AL) According to Monroeville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.15 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy Express at 3303 S Alabama Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.74 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.89 at Chevron at 192 N Mt Pleasant Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.79 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy Express 3303 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.74 $ -- $ -- $ 2.92

Shell 2950 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Shell 20 Al-21 S, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.12 $ 3.52 $ 2.95

Cannon 257 S Alabama Ave, Monroeville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.