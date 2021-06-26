Where's the cheapest gas in Newport?
(NEWPORT, OR) According to Newport gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.
Towne Pump at 313 N Coast Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 960 Sw Coast Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.28 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$3.31
$3.43
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.23
$--
$--
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.