Where's the cheapest gas in Newport?

(NEWPORT, OR) According to Newport gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

Towne Pump at 313 N Coast Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.19 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 960 Sw Coast Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.45.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.28 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Towne Pump 313 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Fred Meyer 1359 N Coast Hwy, Newport

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.31 $ 3.43 $ 3.29

Towne Pump 254 Bus Us-20 , Toledo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.