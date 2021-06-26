Here’s the cheapest gas in Kill Devil Hills Saturday
(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kill Devil Hills area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1800 N Croatan Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Harris Teeter at 2006 S Croatan Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kill Devil Hills area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.30
$3.68
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.68
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.49
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.29
$3.69
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.