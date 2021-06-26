Here’s the cheapest gas in Kill Devil Hills Saturday

(KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Kill Devil Hills area offering savings of $0.06 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Circle K at 1800 N Croatan Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Harris Teeter at 2006 S Croatan Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Kill Devil Hills area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.91 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Circle K 1800 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.30 $ 3.68 $ 3.19

Speedway 1822 N Croatan Hwy, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.68 $ 3.19

Exxon 100 S Virginia Dare Tr, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ --

CITGO 3500 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 2.99

TJ's Gas & Grill 2197 Colington Rd, Kill Devil Hills

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 3868 N Croatan Hwy, Kitty Hawk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:40 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.