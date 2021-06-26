Save $0.12 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Dalhart

(DALHART, TX) According to Dalhart gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

Phillips 66 at 612 Tennessee Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.73 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Gascard at 1315 Us-87 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.85.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.74.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Phillips 66 612 Tennessee Blvd, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.25 $ --

Conoco 215 Oak Ave, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.23 $ 3.19

Valero 1107 Us-87 S, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.33 $ 3.19

Toot'n Totum 624 Denver Ave, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.99 $ 3.33 $ 3.19

Toot'n Totum 122 Liberal St, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.33 $ 3.19

Cenex Railroad St, Dalhart

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.73 $ 2.98 $ 3.25 $ 3.19

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.