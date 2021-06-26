Here’s the cheapest gas in Pearsall Saturday

(PEARSALL, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pearsall area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

H-E-B at 225 S Ih-35 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1518 N Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pearsall area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

H-E-B 225 S Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ 2.87 $ 3.16 $ 2.74

Hop-In Fuel Station 408 E Colorado St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 604 N Oak St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ -- $ -- $ 2.85

Valero 110 S Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.65 $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.03

Shell 1104 W Comel St, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.89

Exxon 111 N Ih-35, Pearsall

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 2.99

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.