Here’s the cheapest gas in Pearsall Saturday
(PEARSALL, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pearsall area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.
H-E-B at 225 S Ih-35 was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.62 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1518 N Oak St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pearsall area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.69 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.62
$2.87
$3.16
$2.74
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.65
$2.99
$--
$3.03
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.89
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.99
$3.39
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.