Here’s the cheapest gas in Broken Bow Saturday

(BROKEN BOW, OK) According to Broken Bow gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.30 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at E-z Mart at 21 N Park Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Love's Country Store at 504 S Park Dr, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.83.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

E-z Mart 21 N Park Dr, Broken Bow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ 3.19 $ --

E-Z Mart 305 Dr Martin Luther King Dr, Broken Bow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.94 $ -- $ --

Burke's 702 N Park Dr, Broken Bow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.