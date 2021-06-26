Save up to $0.04 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Tallulah

(TALLULAH, LA) According to Tallulah gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.04 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Shell at 1503 Us-65 S was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Marathon at 224 Us-65 S, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Tallulah area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Shell 1503 Us-65 S, Tallulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.50 $ 3.19

Chevron 120 Us-65 S, Tallulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 227 Us-65 S, Tallulah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.75 $ 3.10 $ 3.40 $ 3.18 card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.40 $ 3.23

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:02 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.