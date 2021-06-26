Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, TX

Where's the cheapest gas in Hillsboro?

Posted by 
Hillsboro Digest
Hillsboro Digest
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JOWTl_0ag2GB0500

(HILLSBORO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hillsboro area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 520 Corsicana Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 214 W Elm St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron

520 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.75
$--
$--
$--

Murphy USA

316 Ih-35 Se, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.77
$3.07
$3.37
$3.09

7-Eleven

1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$3.09
$3.39
$3.09

Chevron

101 Ih-35 , Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.69
$--

Valero

221 Nw Ih-35, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09

Love's Travel Stop

1501 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.14
$3.49
$3.09
card
card$2.79
$--
$3.49
$3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro Digest

Hillsboro, TX
10
Followers
55
Post
781
Views
ABOUT

With Hillsboro Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hillsboro, TX
City
Corsicana, TX
Local
Texas Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chevron#Texaco#W Elm St
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Gas Price
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden fires head of Social Security Administration

President Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, after Saul refused a request to resign from his position. A White House official confirmed that Saul’s employment was terminated. The move was first reported by The Washington Post. David Black, Saul’s deputy who...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden signs order to tackle corporate abuses across U.S. economy

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden signed a sweeping executive order on Friday to promote more competition in the U.S. economy, urging agencies to crack down on anti-competitive practices in sectors from agriculture to drugs and labor. If fully implemented, the effort will help lower Americans' internet costs,...
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
The Hill

Biden nominates Garcetti as ambassador to India

President Biden will nominate Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as his ambassador to India, the White House announced Friday, a high-profile position that would force the mayor to step down before his term expires. Garcetti was widely expected to be the pick for India, a nation of more than 1...
TennisPosted by
Reuters

Barty emulates idol Goolagong to claim first Wimbledon title

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Ash Barty joined a long list of Australian names etched on Wimbledon silverware as she beat Karolina Pliskova in a nerve-shredding final to become the first woman from Down Under to win the singles title for 41 years on Saturday. The 25-year-old world number one...
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

The U.S. just experienced its hottest June on record

In 127 years of record-keeping, the United States was never this hot in June. Blistering and record-setting heat waves on both the West Coast and the East Coast made last month the hottest June in U.S. history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. As the Earth continues to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy