Where's the cheapest gas in Hillsboro?

(HILLSBORO, TX) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Hillsboro area offering savings of $0.14 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 520 Corsicana Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.75 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Texaco at 214 W Elm St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.81.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Chevron 520 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ -- $ --

Murphy USA 316 Ih-35 Se, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ 3.07 $ 3.37 $ 3.09

7-Eleven 1406 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Chevron 101 Ih-35 , Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.69 $ --

Valero 221 Nw Ih-35, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Love's Travel Stop 1501 Corsicana Hwy, Hillsboro

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.09 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.14

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:49 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.