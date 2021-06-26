Tuba City gas at $3.04 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town
(TUBA CITY, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Tuba City, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.
Alon at 417 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at Us-160, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.18
$3.38
$3.24
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.25
$3.45
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.39
$3.25
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$3.19
$3.39
$3.25
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.