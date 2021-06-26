Tuba City gas at $3.04 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(TUBA CITY, AZ) Depending on where you fill up in Tuba City, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon on gas.

Alon at 417 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at Us-160, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.12.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.06 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Alon 417 Main St, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.18 $ 3.38 $ 3.24

Speedway Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.25 $ 3.45 $ 3.25

Superfuels Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.25

76 Us-160, Tuba City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.