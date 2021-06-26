Cancel
Rock Music

14 New Metal & Hardcore Songs Out This Week

By Andrew Sacher
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week in heavy music, I highly recommend the new Amenra album (read my review and pick it up on limited gold vinyl), and this week also brought the new Darkthrone LP (pick that one up on limited oxblood vinyl), the first Iceburn album in over 20 years, Hellish Form, and more. And it's not exactly metal, but if you like heavy music, don't sleep on the new Backxwash album. We also got new singles from Between The Buried and Me, Employed To Serve, TEETH, Ænigmatum, Sculptured, Quicksand, and more. Read on for all the metal and hardcore songs we posted this week, plus a few projects we hadn't written about yet...

