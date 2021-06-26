New Boston gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.24 per gallon

(NEW BOSTON, TX) Gas prices vary across in the New Boston area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.24 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Murphy USA at 860 James Bowie Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.75 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at Exxon at 1888 Us-82, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.84.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 860 James Bowie Dr, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 2.98 $ 3.35 $ 2.87

Valero 905 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.08 $ 3.48 $ 2.87

Exxon 900 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Road Ranger 907 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.14

Brookshire's 210 N Mccoy Blvd, New Boston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.80 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.