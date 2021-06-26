This is the cheapest gas in Iron Mountain right now

(IRON MOUNTAIN, MI) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Iron Mountain area offering savings of $0.17 per gallon.

Murphy USA at 1940 S Stephenson Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Krist at 616 N Stephenson Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.09.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.01.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Murphy USA 1940 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ 3.36 $ 3.66 $ 3.14

Holiday 1523 S Stephenson Ave , Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.54 $ 3.14

Krist 1017 S Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ -- $ --

Amoco 405 N Stephenson Ave, Iron Mountain

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.17

Kingsford Self Serve 212 S Carpenter Ave, Kingsford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 515 Us-2, Spread Eagle

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.