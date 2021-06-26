Cancel
Florida State

Engineers Found Florida Condo Had 'Significant Structural Damage' Before It Collapsed

WJCT News
WJCT News
 14 days ago
A structural engineering report provided to the Champlain Towers condominium association in 2018 found widespread issues that required extensive repairs "in the near future." Parts of Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condominium in Surfside, Fla., collapsed early Thursday morning. Four people are confirmed dead and 159 others are missing. Rescue crews continue to comb through the rubble looking for survivors.

WJCT News

WJCT News

Jacksonville, FL
WJCT is the community-supported public broadcasting station for the First Coast.

