Engineers Found Florida Condo Had 'Significant Structural Damage' Before It Collapsed
A structural engineering report provided to the Champlain Towers condominium association in 2018 found widespread issues that required extensive repairs "in the near future." Parts of Champlain Towers South, a 12-story condominium in Surfside, Fla., collapsed early Thursday morning. Four people are confirmed dead and 159 others are missing. Rescue crews continue to comb through the rubble looking for survivors.news.wjct.org