Engineers Found Florida Condo Had 'Significant Structural Damage' Before It Collapsed

Structural engineers trying to learn what caused the collapse of the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Fla., are expecting a long-term investigation. Allyn Kilsheimer, an engineer working for the city, tells Morning Edition that it's not clear how long it will take to find a cause – or multiple causes, if that's the case. There hasn't been anything uncovered so far that points to a reason for the condo's partial collapse on June 24, he says. Engineers have been at the site since June 25.