Beaufort gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.08 per gallon
(BEAUFORT, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Beaufort area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.
Exxon at 3806 Arendell was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2311 Bridges St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.
Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.71
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.72
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$3.05
$3.35
$3.16
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.65
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.