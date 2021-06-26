Beaufort gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.08 per gallon

(BEAUFORT, NC) Gas prices vary across in the Beaufort area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

Exxon at 3806 Arendell was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.71 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Shell at 2311 Bridges St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.79.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.76 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 3806 Arendell, Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.71 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 1800 Live Oak St, Beaufort

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.72 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 400 Arendell St , Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.16

Go Gas 105 N 28Th St, Morehead City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ -- $ 3.65 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:41 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.