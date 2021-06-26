Record year for Colorado 14ers, as more mountains could see changes to access

How Many Hikers on Colorado’s 14ers is Too Many?. The summer of 2020 was remarkable in so many ways — not the least of which, how the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have turned out record numbers of people attempting to summit Colorado’s tallest peaks. Last year with offices, restaurants, and venues closed, it seems that many of us wanted a piece of the outdoors. But crowds at higher elevations are prompting some to ask — how much is too much?