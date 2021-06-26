Cancel
Record year for Colorado 14ers, as more mountains could see changes to access

9NEWS
9NEWS
 14 days ago
COLORADO, USA — A new analysis details the ever-rising popularity of Colorado's biggest mountains and underscores ongoing struggles to control crowds seeking 14,000 feet. The Colorado Fourteeners Initiative's latest annual report estimates 415,000 people hiked the state's highest 54 peaks last year, an 18% increase from the previous record in 2018. The nonprofit projected 288,000 hikers in 2019, a summer that saw the high country open much later due to lingering snowpack and avalanche debris.

9NEWS

9NEWS

