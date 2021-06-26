Gas savings: The cheapest station in Pagosa Springs

(PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Pagosa Springs area offering savings of $0.04 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Sonoco at 642 San Juan St. Regular there was listed at $3.35 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.39 at Everyday at 300 E Pagosa St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Pagosa Springs area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.36 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Sonoco 642 San Juan St, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 2537 Eagle Dr, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

City Market 165 Country Center Dr, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ 3.55 $ 3.80 $ 3.39

Speedway 25 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ 3.85 $ 3.39

Marathon 30 N Pagosa Blvd, Pagosa Springs

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.35 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.