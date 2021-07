In any good kitchen is usually also always a special, good kitchen knife. This is not only sharp, but is also easy to handle. Unfortunately, there are more and more knives that do not serve this purpose and instead of simply cutting things, they tear them or slip. As a result, they pose a high safety risk. We have therefore taken a look at the so-called Haarko knife today. This is a Santoku knife, which is not only easier to handle, but which is also supposed to perform great thanks to its material and good workmanship. We wanted to know exactly if the manufacturer promised too much, or if it performs what it promises you. (Any/all links in this post are affiliate links, from which the author receives a small commission from the sale of this product/service, but the price is the same for you).