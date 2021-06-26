Cancel
Health

Is Testosterone a Steroid? All You Need to Know

By Brand Partner Content
L.A. Weekly
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYes, testosterone is a steroid hormone that naturally exists in men and women, albeit in significantly smaller quantities in females. Although testosterone is an endogenous hormone, increasingly more men are taking testosterone in exogenous form (known as testosterone replacement therapy); being commonly administered via injection. Testosterone is also one of...

Diseases & TreatmentsPsych Centra

All You Need to Know About Autism and Empathy

One of the biggest misconceptions about autistic people is that they lack empathy. Is there any truth to this belief?. Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) is a developmental condition characterized by social, communication, and behavioral differences. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 8-year-old children, an estimated.
HealthJuneau Empire

Best Blood Sugar Supplements – Top Blood Sugar Support Pills

Healthy & stable blood sugar levels are crucial to your overall health. Unfortunately, the percentage of adults with diabetes or pre-diabetes continues to rise. Many diabetics take nutritional supplements to try to stabilize their blood sugar levels. These supplements claim to support blood sugar levels to bring them to normal, stable ranges to help you live a more normal life.
Diseases & TreatmentsL.A. Weekly

A Primer About Using CBD Cream for Arthritis

This article was originally published on CBD Cream Site. To view the original article, click here. Studies suggest that the therapeutic effects of cannabidiol (CBD) can be useful for treating the symptoms of arthritis. This is no wonder because manufacturers are using it as an active ingredient in creams and balms that are used for soothing and moisturizing the skin. Also, some healthcare experts consider it a better option than steroid creams that are used for managing flare-ups due to psoriasis and eczema. Read on to know more about the benefits and usage of CBD cream for arthritis.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Beauty & Fashionkoreaproductpost.com

All You Need to Know About Korean CC Creams

The world of beauty is analogous to an ocean. Among the layers of makeup that are usually applied to one’s face to give a smooth, flawless appearance, there is one product that confuses even the brightest minds. Whether you are a novice or an expert with face creams, the term CC cream has perplexed you at some point. Don’t be concerned! The more you search, the more interesting the discovery becomes. Continue reading to learn everything you need to know about this mysterious cream and which Korean CC creams are best for you.
Los Angeles County, CAL.A. Weekly

Hemp CBD Gummies Shark Tank [UK,CANADA] Reviews- Eagle (Scam Or Legit) Quit Smoking

Hemp CBD Gummies are the best CBD-based product prepared with full-spectrum CBD hemp plant extract to help individuals with a variety of mental and physical health issues. The natural components used in these gummies, which contain no THC, are known to be the perfect way for regulating mood, stress, anxiety, tension, melancholy, and pain in the body and brain. These CBD-infused Gummies are useful in improving the body’s Endocannabinoid System for effective performance.
Diseases & Treatmentstctmd.com

FDA Approves Finerenone for Adults With CKD and Type 2 Diabetes

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved finerenone (Kerendia; Bayer) to reduce the risk of kidney function decline, kidney failure, cardiovascular death, nonfatal heart attacks, and hospitalization for heart failure in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) and type 2 diabetes. The drug received priority review and fast track designations.
Cancerphysiciansweekly.com

Oral Contraceptives Lower Ovarian Cancer Risk in BRCA Carriers

WEDNESDAY, July 7, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Oral contraceptive use is associated with a reduced risk for ovarian cancer for BRCA mutation carriers, according to a study published in the July issue of the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology. Lieske H. Schrijver, from the Netherlands Cancer Institute in Amsterdam,...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Meta-analysis finds that omega-3 fatty acids improved cardiovascular outcomes

For decades, there has been great interest in whether omega-3 fatty acids can lower rates of cardiovascular events. In 2018, results from the Reduction of Cardiovascular Events with Icosapent Ethyl-Intervention Trial (REDUCE-IT) were published in the New England Journal of Medicine and showed that a high dose of a purified ethyl ester of eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) in patients at elevated cardiac risk significantly reduced cardiovascular events. Results from the trial led to US. Food and Drug Administration, Health Canada, and European Medicines Agency approval of the prescription drug icosapent ethyl for reducing cardiovascular risk in patients with elevated triglycerides, as well as updates to worldwide guidelines. But prior and subsequent studies of omega-3 fatty acid supplements that combine EPA and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) have had mixed results. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital and elsewhere conducted a systematic review and meta-analysis of 38 randomized controlled trials of omega-3 fatty acids. Overall, they found that omega-3 fatty acids improved cardiovascular outcomes. Results, now published in eClinical Medicine, showed a significantly greater reduction in cardiovascular risk in studies of EPA alone rather than EPA+DHA supplements.
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This in Your Mouth, Your Heart Disease Risk Is Higher

There's no denying that heart disease should be a concern all Americans consider. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart disease causes about 1 in 4 deaths in the U.S., making it the country's No. 1 killer. But based on the portrayals of sudden chest-clutching and collapsing we often see on TV and in movies, it's easy to feel like a cardiac event is something that can strike anyone at anytime without warning. However, knowing whether or not you're at a heightened risk for heart disease doesn't have to be a mystery—and it also doesn't necessarily require several trips to the doctor for various tests and screenings (though those are always a good idea). Research shows that a quick self-check of your mouth can help you identify whether your heart disease risk is high. Read on to find out what to look for.
Industrykentlive.news

New rare side effect added to official list for Pfizer and Moderna vaccines

A new side effect has been listed for the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines by a top UK medicines watchdog. Heart inflammation has been linked to the two jabs, as several cases have been reported. The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has updated its safety information for both jabs...

