I’m not sure how it happened, but something tells me this may have been no accident. But with the recent incidents of those who lost their lives, this just doesn’t add up. Why me? What do I have to do with it all? That car accident could have been possibly planned. But ever since it did happen, that detective is asking more and more questions. Questions that I am not sure I have the answers for. I may not know what happened, but I am sure going to try and prevent any future incidents before things get more deep than they already are.