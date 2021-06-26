Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA Playoffs: Milwaukee Bucks Destroy Atlanta Hawks in Game 2 of ECF

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 14 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y9Gv4_0ag2Fcfn00

The Atlanta Hawks found themselves on a bit of a hot streak after making it out of the second round of the NBA Playoffs. After defeating the first-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on the road to knock them out of the playoffs, Atlanta punched its ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals.

From Philly, the Hawks went straight to Milwaukee to face the Bucks, who defeated the Brooklyn Nets in seven games as underdogs as well. While Milwaukee was the heavy favorite as many claimed the Hawks' magical run would end in the Conference Finals, the Hawks once again shocked the NBA.

On the road in Milwaukee, the Hawks opened up the series with a win. Atlanta's young superstar Trae Young collected nearly 50 points as his team got off to an ideal start considering they stole home-court advantage in the series.

But as good as that Game 1 victory was for the Hawks, the Bucks didn't take the defeat so kindly. Therefore, they came back in Game 2 with a chip on their shoulder.

The first quarter of Friday night's game was a tight one. As both teams shot 52-percent from the field as a whole, the quarter wrapped up with the Hawks trailing just six points, although the Bucks led throughout the entire opening 12 minutes.

After that, the Bucks couldn't have played any better. Shooting over 70-percent from the field overall, Milwaukee collected 43 points in the second quarter alone. Meanwhile, the Hawks struggled to get anything going as they shot just 33-percent from the field and scored less than 20 points.

Heading into halftime, Milwaukee had a commanding 77-45 lead. In the previous round, the Hawks never let themselves get mentally broken after trailing by double digits. Keeping their heads in the game, they managed to climb back from two significant leads against the Sixers and won both comeback games.

However, the Bucks weren't going to allow the Hawks to snag a third comeback postseason victory during this year's run. Once again, in the third quarter, the Bucks outscored the Hawks 26-18. Leading by as much as 40 points in the Game 2 outing, it was becoming quite clear that the Hawks had little-to-no chance of climbing back and going up 2-0 on the series.

Both teams trotted out their deep bench players by the fourth quarter as Atlanta waved the white flag. In the end, the Hawks fell way short to the Bucks as they took on a 125-91 loss to the Hawks. Now, the series is tied 1-1 as the Bucks will visit Atlanta for the next two matchups.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
336
Followers
843
Post
103K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Ecf#The Atlanta Hawks#Philly#The Brooklyn Nets#Sixers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Brooklyn Nets
News Break
NBA
NBA Teams
Milwaukee Bucks
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBABrew Hoop

ECF Game Six Rapid Recap: Bucks 118, Hawks 107

BUCKS IN SIX. THE MILWAUKEE BUCKS HAVE ADVANCED TO THE NBA FINALS AFTER BEATING THE ATLANTA HAWKS 118-107. They head there for the first time since 1974. Let’s celebrate Bucks fans!!!!. Even without Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee jumped out to an early lead in the first, but the Hawks closed the...
NBAchatsports.com

Atlanta Hawks: 3 key trends to watch for in Game 5 of the ECF

Jun 29, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) celebrates with guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (13) during a timeout against the Milwaukee Bucks in the third quarter during game four of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2021 NBA Playoffs at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Bucks-Hawks: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Pre-Game Outfit

The Milwaukee Bucks shared a photo of two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo walking into State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Sunday night before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Hawks. The photo of Antetokounmpo can be seen in a Tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account...
NBAPosted by
Hoops Rumors

Hawks star Trae Young to play in Game 6 of ECF vs. Bucks

The Hawks will have Trae Young available for Saturday night’s Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals, according to Sarah K. Spencer of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The star guard missed the last two games with a bone bruise in his right foot. Young has been outstanding in the series when...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Nets trade is focused on Montrezl Harrell to Brooklyn

Both the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers did not reach expectations this season and for similar reasons. Injuries derailed both teams and sent them home early. This offseason, Brooklyn and Los Angeles will be teams looking for some more help to improve what already are elite rosters. For the...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

2021 NBA Draft Prospect Johnny Juzang Will Return to UCLA

UCLA standout Johnny Juzang was one of a handful of NCAA prospects that looked to test the NBA Draft waters. After considering staying in the draft pool and participating in the combine, Juzang finally decided what he plans to do next season. In a statement he wrote on Twitter, Juzang...
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Warriors-Blazers blockbuster trade sends Damian Lillard to Bay Area

After making it to the NBA Finals for five consecutive years, resulting in three titles, the Golden State Warriors have not only missed out on going to the NBA Finals the last two years, but they have failed to make the playoffs the last two seasons!. A lot of the...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers' Seth Curry Hopes to Play With Ben Simmons Again

Following a disappointing second-round series against the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons took a lot of heat for the team's Game 7 loss as he scored just four points in the entire outing. As Sixers head coach Doc Rivers questioned whether Simmons could...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Mavericks' Jamahl Mosley Likely to Land Orlando Magic Job

The Orlando Magic are gearing up for a rebuild this upcoming season. Orlando's front office signaled new beginnings after trading away key standout players before last season's trade deadline kicked in. With no desire to help lead a rebuild once again, Magic head coach Steve Clifford mutually parted ways with...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

2021 NBA Mock Draft: Sixers Land a Steal in the Second Round

When the 2021 NBA Draft finally arrives, the Philadelphia 76ers are going to have all of their focus set on the 28th pick. After finishing first in the Eastern Conference this past regular season but coming up short in the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Sixers clinched the No. 28 overall pick in the draft.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Marquette's Dawson Garcia Withdraws From NBA Draft, Transfers to UNC

When the 2021 NBA Draft kicks off in a couple of weeks, the Philadelphia 76ers won't have the opportunity to consider former Marquette forward Dawson Garcia. According to ESPN's Myron Medcalf, Garcia has withdrawn from the draft process and will return to the NCAA for next season. Last year, Garcia...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers Add a Talented Guard in a 2021 NBA Mock Draft

Will the Philadelphia 76ers hold onto the 28th overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft? Only a few people truly know. While Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey is known to wheel and deal on draft night, he surely wouldn't rule out keeping the pick if there is a prospect that will be on the board that could help make the Sixers better.

Comments / 0

Community Policy