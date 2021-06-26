Gas savings: The cheapest station in Camp Verde

(CAMP VERDE, AZ) Gas prices vary across in the Camp Verde area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.85 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Maverik at 541 W. Finnie Flat Rd. was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.99 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 1897 Pueblo Ridge Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.84.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.17.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Maverik 541 W. Finnie Flat Rd., Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Circle K 752 Finnie Flat Rd, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Conoco 3400 W Az-260, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 3.15

Chevron 320 Castle Ln, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 20 E Az-260, Camp Verde

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ 3.20 $ 3.35 $ 3.15

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.