Gas savings: The cheapest station in Southampton

(SOUTHAMPTON, NY) Gas prices vary across in the Southampton area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.32 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at 76 at 301 Flanders Rd. Regular there was listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.25 at Speedway at 38 Montauk Hwy, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Southampton area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.05 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

76 301 Flanders Rd, Riverhead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.93 $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.03 $ 3.19 $ 3.45 $ 3.49

Gas Hampton 2000 Cr-39, Southampton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.35 $ 3.59 $ 3.15

76 415 Flanders Rd, Riverhead

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.03 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:28 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.