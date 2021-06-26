Where's the cheapest gas in Jeanerette?
(JEANERETTE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Jeanerette, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.
Gulf at 825 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2511 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.76.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jeanerette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$2.91
$3.18
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.69
$--
$--
$2.79
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.