Where's the cheapest gas in Jeanerette?

(JEANERETTE, LA) Depending on where you fill up in Jeanerette, you could be saving up to $0.07 per gallon on gas.

Gulf at 825 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.69 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 2511 Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.76.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Jeanerette area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.71 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Gulf 825 Main St, Jeanerette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ 2.91 $ 3.18 $ --

Valero 1818 Main St, Jeanerette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.69 $ -- $ -- $ 2.79

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.