Save $0.00 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Wellington

(WELLINGTON, OH) According to Wellington gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 187 E Herrick Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.99 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 187 E Herrick Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $2.99.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 187 E Herrick Ave, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.39

Amoco 704 N Main St, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Mickey Mart 704 N Main St, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 816 N Main St , Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 508 S Main St, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 27050 Ashland-Oberlin Rd, Wellington

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.