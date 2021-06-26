Outside/In: Leave No Stone

I remember chatting with a SVP at a major Financial Institution in Philadelphia many years ago. He and I were walking through the resume of a candidate I presented for the General Counsel (in-house legal department). The education was primo, the caliber of experience steller, except for the fact that her last experience only had a tenure of about 3 years. I will never forget what he said, “there is something askew here that she would only have lasted 3 years at XYZ company. I will pass”. Shocked, I asked him why. Basically, back then, companies wanted to see 5-10 years of active tenure at a company. In turn, the company would provide career training, movement, compensation adjustments that made an impact, and a pension. Today’s career landscape looks so much different. I would argue that careers have been shaking-up over the last 10-15 years as companies started making decision to outsource, off shore, and add multiple layers to job descriptions (putting the work of 3-people under one person and title). Now, careers are going into a new shift or shakeup with a new set of reasons. Why are so many considering a shift in 2021?