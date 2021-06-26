Where's the cheapest gas in Key Largo?
(KEY LARGO, FL) Gas prices vary across in the Key Largo area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.02 per gallon.
Marathon at 98210 Overseas Hwy was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.93 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Tom Thumb at 97950 Overseas Hwy, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.95.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Key Largo area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.94 per gallon for regular.
Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.33
$3.63
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.15
$3.29
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.31
$3.63
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.29
$3.63
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.93
$3.29
$3.63
$2.99
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.