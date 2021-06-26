This is the cheapest gas in Coarsegold right now

(COARSEGOLD, CA) According to Coarsegold gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.75 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Coarsegold Self Service at 35481 Ca-41. Regular there was listed at $3.94 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $4.69 at Chevron at 40219 Ca-41, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $4.20 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Coarsegold Self Service 35481 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.94 $ 4.14 $ 4.24 $ 3.98 card card $ 4.04 $ 4.24 $ 4.37 $ 4.08

Kwik Serv 35335 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.99

Chukchansi Crossing 32025 Ca-41, Coarsegold

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.99 $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 3.99

Vons 40044 Ca-49, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.01 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 4.11 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sinclair 40135 Ca-41, Oakhurst

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.15 $ 4.25 $ 4.35 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.