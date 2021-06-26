Where's the cheapest gas in Taos?

(TAOS, NM) Depending on where you fill up in Taos, you could be saving up to $0.26 per gallon on gas.

Speedway at 1642 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Speedway at 1318 Paseo Del Norte, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.15.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Taos area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.98 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Speedway 1642 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, El Prado

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Hail Creek Travel Center 964 Paseo Del Pueblo Norte, Taos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.90 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Speedway 1137 Paseo Del Pueblo Sur, Taos

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.