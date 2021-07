The Dallas Cowboys have consistently been one of the better teams in the NFL at unearthing gems among undrafted free agents each year. In a typical year, a lot of this is due to the Cowboys’ prime location in the DFW/Metroplex area. Because it is one of the most talent-rich areas in the United States in regards to football players, it enables Dallas to pull quite a bit of NFL-caliber talent to its “Dallas Day,” where Dallas can invite an unlimited amount of local prospects to workout at the Cowboys facility prior to the NFL Draft that year. This is where the Cowboys originally unearthed gems such as Cole Beasley and Patrick Crayton in the past.