Medford gas at $2.96 per gallon? This is the cheapest fill-up in town

(MEDFORD, WI) Gas prices vary across in the Medford area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.08 per gallon.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at BP at 127 W Broadway Ave. Regular there was listed at $2.96 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Holiday at 110 S 8Th St, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Medford area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.99 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

BP 127 W Broadway Ave, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.11

Krist 341 S 8Th St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.59 $ 3.99 $ --

Cenex 340 S 8Th St, Medford

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.96 $ 3.26 $ 3.56 $ 3.11

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.