On July 2, a report put out by Google Chrome OTT states that MX Player, Disney+Hotstar and Voot were the Top 3 OTT Platforms for Week 25 of 2021 (June 20 – June 26). In the said week, MX Player’s Indori Ishq occupied the numero uno spot on the Top Shows list and it stood second to Netflix‘s Ray in the list of the Top Binged Shows. Indori Ishq, a young love story that dwells on heartbreak and infidelity, is directed and produced by Samit Kakkad, who has previously made films like Ascharya Chakit, Aayna Ka Bayna, Half Ticket and more. His films have not only done well commercially, they have also been acclaimed critically and loved across the world when they were screened at international festivals.