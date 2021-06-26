This is the cheapest gas in Rensselaer right now
(RENSSELAER, IN) According to Rensselaer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.
On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CountryMark at 1466 N Mckinley Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.2 at Marathon at 833 S College Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rensselaer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.
Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.04
$3.44
$3.54
$3.20
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.