This is the cheapest gas in Rensselaer right now

(RENSSELAER, IN) According to Rensselaer gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.16 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at CountryMark at 1466 N Mckinley Ave. Regular there was listed at $3.04 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.2 at Marathon at 833 S College Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Rensselaer area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.17 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

CountryMark 1466 N Mckinley Ave, Rensselaer

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.44 $ 3.54 $ 3.20

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:53 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.