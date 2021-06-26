Save up to $0.23 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lewisville

(LEWISVILLE, NC) According to Lewisville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 6188 Yadkinville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lewisville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Costco 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.66 $ -- $ 3.06 $ --

Murphy Express 3820 Oxford Station Way, Winston-Salem

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.81 $ 3.11 $ 3.41 $ 2.99

Exxon 130 Lewisville Clemmons Rd, Lewisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.14 $ 3.53 $ --

BP 6351 Shallowford Rd, Lewisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.08 $ 3.59 $ 3.09

Shell 480 Williams Rd, Lewisville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.64 $ --

Valero 6641 Styers Ferry Rd, Clemmons

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.