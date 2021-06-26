Save up to $0.23 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Lewisville
(LEWISVILLE, NC) According to Lewisville gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.23 per gallon on gas.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Costco at 1085 Hanes Mall Blvd was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.66 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to CITGO at 6188 Yadkinville Rd, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.89.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Lewisville area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.86 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.66
$--
$3.06
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.81
$3.11
$3.41
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.14
$3.53
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.08
$3.59
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.64
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.55
$--
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.