Save up to $0.12 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Ashland

(ASHLAND, WI) Depending on where you fill up in Ashland, you could be saving up to $0.12 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at IGA at 226 W Bayfield St . Regular there was listed at $2.92 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $3.04 at Cenex at 411 Sanborn Ave, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $3.01 per gallon for regular.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

IGA 226 W Bayfield St , Washburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Holiday 606 W Bayfield St, Washburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Cenex 137 W Bayfield St, Washburn

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.