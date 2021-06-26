Save $0.19 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Gonzales

(GONZALES, TX) Depending on where you fill up in Gonzales, you could be saving up to $0.19 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Exxon at 1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr. Regular there was listed at $2.56 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.75 at Shell at 2024 S Us-183, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.62 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Exxon 1107 E Sarah Dewitt Dr, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.56 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.62 $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 2.61

Walmart 1808 Church St, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.57 $ 2.82 $ 2.97 $ 2.61

H-E-B 1735 Church St, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.58 $ -- $ -- $ 2.61

Chevron 1107 N St Joseph St, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 1724 N Sara Dewitt Dr, Gonzales

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.62 $ -- $ -- $ 2.69

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.