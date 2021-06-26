Madras gas price survey: Cheapest station saves $0.37 per gallon

(MADRAS, OR) For bargain hunters there may be no better target than gas, with the cheapest station in the Madras area offering savings of $0.37 per gallon.

Safeway at 80 Ne Cedar St was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $3.22 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Chevron at 1210 Sw Us-97, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.59.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.38.

Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:

Safeway 80 Ne Cedar St, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.22 $ 3.42 $ 3.62 $ 3.24 card card $ 3.32 $ 3.52 $ 3.72 $ 3.34

76 260 Nw 5Th St, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ 3.49 $ 3.39

Plateau Travel Plaza 215 Nw Cherry Lane, Madras

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.31 $ -- $ -- $ 3.26

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.