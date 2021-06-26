Where's the cheapest gas in Crockett?

(CROCKETT, TX) Gas prices vary across in the Crockett area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.20 per gallon.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Valero at 1409 E Sl-304 was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $2.79 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Exxon at 1279 E Sl-304, where a gallon of regular was selling for $2.99.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Crockett area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Here’s how other stations in the area stack up, from least to most expensive:

Valero 1409 E Sl-304, Crockett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Crockett E-Z Stop 501 W Goliad Ave, Crockett

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.