Save up to $0.10 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Carroll

(CARROLL, IA) According to Carroll gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon on gas.

On Saturday the cheapest gallon of unleaded regular in the area was at Casey's at 510 E Hwy 30. Regular there was listed at $2.89 per gallon Wednesday, compared to $2.99 at BP at 422 W Us Highway 30, which GasBuddy clocked as the most expensive station in the area.

Prices for all grades of gas change from day to day, meaning which station is cheapest can change, too. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, the average price was $2.92 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 510 E Hwy 30, Carroll

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 613 Us Hwy 30 W, Carroll

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.