Save $0.10 per gallon on gas at the cheapest station in Baker City
(BAKER CITY, OR) Gas prices vary across in the Baker City area, but if you’re willing to head for the cheapest station, you could be saving up to $0.10 per gallon.
According to a survey by GasBuddy, Chevron at 1702 Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.39 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Chevron at 275 E Campbell St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Baker City area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.44 per gallon for regular.
Check out GasBuddy’s list of stations in the area, starting with the cheapest:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.60
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.39
$3.59
$3.79
$3.47
Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.