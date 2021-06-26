Where's the cheapest gas in Fairmont?

(FAIRMONT, MN) According to Fairmont gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.00 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Casey's at 202 E Blue Earth Ave was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.04 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Casey's at 202 E Blue Earth Ave, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.04.

Of course, gas prices change day-to-day, and which station is cheapest in the city can change, too. Across the greater Fairmont area, GasBuddy recorded the average price of gas at $3.04 per gallon for regular.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Casey's 202 E Blue Earth Ave, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Speedway 307 N State St, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Kwik Trip 217 S State St, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.09

Hy-Vee 917 S State St, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1552 Albion Ave, Fairmont

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.