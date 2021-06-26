Save up to $0.06 per gallon - survey shows cheapest gas station in Trinidad

(TRINIDAD, CO) Depending on where you fill up in Trinidad, you could be saving up to $0.06 per gallon on gas.

According to a survey by GasBuddy, Gasamat at 1519 E Main St was the cheapest station in the area, with regular listed at $3.33 per gallon at the pumps Wednesday. That was compared to Safeway at 457 W Main St, where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.39.

It’s important to note that fuel prices can change from day to day, meaning that one station might be the most expensive in the city one day, but cheapest the next. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular in the area $3.38.

Check out how stations across the area stack up, starting with the cheapest:

Gasamat 1519 E Main St , Trinidad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.33 $ -- $ -- $ --

Note: All comparisons reference lowest recorded price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.